Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY

£35,950 35950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ivory leather, Ebony contrast stitching, Ivory headliner, electric memory front seats, electric lumbar adjustment, heated front/rear seats, sunroof, automatic climate control, HDD Satellite Navigation, Dual View Touchscreen with wireless headphones, TV Receiver, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 'Say What You See' voice control, reversing camera, Harman Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting, 20in 5-spoke Diamond turned bi-colour alloys, 6 speed automatic Tiptronic gearbox, Autobiography bodystyling, leather gear shift knob, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function s/wheel, heated s/wheel, electric memory steering column, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Heated front and rear windscreen, Xenon headlamps, Adaptive headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, LED Daytime Running lights, front fog lamps, heated front and rear screens
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury blue 6-speed alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control ebd leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof television tiptronic xenon 2012 hands-free automatic semi-automatic 4wd estate petrol suv british v8 range rover
