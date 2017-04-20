LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury TMD Ltd Edition

East Hoathly £29,950 29950.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 New Upgrades just fitted:- 22" TMD Harrier wheels with Toyo Tyres Autobiography Style Grille & Vents Gloss Black Exhaust Tips Smoked side repeaters Black Decals Glohh Led Rear Lights with Pulsing Indicators. Privacy Glass to rear of B Post Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual View, Electric Heated/Power Folding, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, HSE Luxury Pack Plus Ext Design
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury tmd ltd edition black abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd esp immobiliser isofix leather metallic parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2012 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv british v8 range rover
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...