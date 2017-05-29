loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE - Vesuvius Edition Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

London £33,999 33999.00GBP

Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom

£33,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE - Vesuvius Edition Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49832 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front and Rear Quilted and Perforated RS Leather Seats with Carbon Inserts, Vesuvius Orange Speedo, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, Vesuvius Orange Rev Counter, Vesuvius Orange Time Clock, Centre Glove Box - Diamond Quilt with Carbon Stripe, Diamond Gear Selector, Door Panel Tops In Quilted and Perforated Leather With Silver Stitching, Leather Binnacle (Instrument Surround) - Quilted, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Twin Crosshair Exhaust System, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels 9.5x22inch (Front) & 10x22inch (Rear Concaved), RS - Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Extended Front Lower Lip Spoiler, Painted Floating Roof, Brake Calipers Finished in Copper, Carbon Tailgate Trim, Privacy Tinted Glass, RS Vented Rear Wheel Arches with Integrated Rear Air Dams (4 Piece), RS Vented Front Wheel Arches with Integrated Front Air Dams (4 Piece), FACTORY OPTIONS: 5inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD Information Display, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Drive Select, Accoustic Windsreen and Laminated Front Side Glass, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Approach Lamps Located in Door Mirrors, Audio System - DAB Radio, Automatic Headlight Activation, Bluetooth Phone System, Body Coloured Mirror Caps , Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration & Air Conditioning, Cold Climate Pack, Cool Box, Cornering Lamps, Drivers Seat Memory,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10304
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49832 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on