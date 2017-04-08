loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Vesuvius Edition

Leeds £34,995 34995.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£34,995
car description

5" Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD Information Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Audio System - DAB Radio
Body Coloured Mirror Caps
Cool Box
Dynamic Pack - Dynamic Response & Adaptive Dynamics
Electrically Adjustable Driver and Passenger Front Seats with Power Lumbar (Driver Only)
HDD Premium Navigation with Touch Screen
Hybrid TV System
Keyless Entry
Memory Pack
Permanent Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera With Parking Aid
Tyre Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Drive Select
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Automatic Headlight Activation
Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration & Air Conditioning
Cornering Lamps
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Front & Rear Park Distance Control
Heated Seats Front and Rear
iPod & USB Audio Connectivity Interface
Keyless Entry with Immobiliser
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Satellite Navigation
Volumetric Protection System
Accoustic Windsreen and Laminated Front Side Glass
Approach Lamps Located in Door Mirrors
Bluetooth Phone System
Cold Climate Pack
Drivers Seat Memory
Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power-Fold Mirrors
Harman Kardon System: Passive Subwoofer, Audio Amplifier, In Dash CD Player With

  • Ad ID
    9369
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    49832 mi
