Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Vesuvius Edition

Leeds £34,995 34995.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
5" Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD Information Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Audio System - DAB Radio
Body Coloured Mirror Caps
Cool Box
Dynamic Pack - Dynamic Response & Adaptive Dynamics
Electrically Adjustable Driver and Passenger Front Seats with Power Lumbar (Driver Only)
HDD Premium Navigation with Touch Screen
Hybrid TV System
Keyless Entry
Memory Pack
Permanent Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera With Parking Aid
Tyre Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Drive Select
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Automatic Headlight Activation
Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration & Air Conditioning
Cornering Lamps
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Front & Rear Park Distance Control
Heated Seats Front and Rear
iPod & USB Audio Connectivity Interface
Keyless Entry with Immobiliser
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Satellite Navigation
Volumetric Protection System
Accoustic Windsreen and Laminated Front Side Glass
Approach Lamps Located in Door Mirrors
Bluetooth Phone System
Cold Climate Pack
Drivers Seat Memory
Electric Adjustment, Heated and Power-Fold Mirrors
Harman Kardon System: Passive Subwoofer, Audio Amplifier, In Dash CD Player With
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse vesuvius edition black 8-speed alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth carbon cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav television xenon 2012 hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...