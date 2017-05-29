LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Leeds £35,844 35844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22849 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History, CD Player, USB, Front and rear electric windows, Roll stability control, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Trip computer, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors...
