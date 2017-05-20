Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SE TDV6

£40,000 40000.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SCOTIA GREY WITH BLACK INTERIOR 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc se tdv6 grey alloy-wheels diesel 2013 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover v6 l405
