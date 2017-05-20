loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SE TDV6

£40,000 40000.00GBP


United Kingdom

£40,000
car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SCOTIA GREY WITH BLACK INTERIOR 20" alloys

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
