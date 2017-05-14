loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sport HSE 2993

Hoddesdon £22,993 22993.00GBP

UNIT 1 , ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT, , , , , The data displayed above details the usual specification of the most recent model of this vehicle. It is not the exact data for the actual vehicle being offered for sale and may vary
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£22,993
car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this high spec Sport, Black, With extended black perforated leather and white stitching, Just some of the high spec includes HD SATNAV, TV, Reversing camera, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Digital audio, Harman Kardon sound system, Voice recognition, Heated seats front and rear, Electric front seats with memory settings, Keyless entry and start, Leather Multi function steering, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Side steps, Dual climate control, Cruise control, Full service history. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    14/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Model
    3.0 Sport HSE
