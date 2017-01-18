loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 2010

Harlow £23,993 23993.00GBP

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, Hastingwood
Harlow, CM17 9JT, Essex
United Kingdom

£23,993
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this stunning high spec Sport, NEW IN MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW. The massive spec includes AUTOBIOGRAPHY STYLING, 22" alloys, Extended leather interior, Steering wheel gearbox paddle shift, Reversing camera, Land Rover service history, Full service history., Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, White, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TD V6 HSE
