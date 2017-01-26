LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 2011

Harlow £23,493 23493.00GBP
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, Hastingwood
Harlow, CM17 9JT, Essex
United Kingdom
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this high spec Sport, It comes with a full Land Rover service history, White, With extended black perforated leather and white stitching, Piano black high gloss interior trim, Just some of the high spec includes Hybrid television System, Heated Front Windscreen, HD SATNAV, Reversing camera, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Digital audio, Harman Kardon sound system, Voice recognition, Heated seats front and rear, Electric front seats with memory settings, Keyless entry and start, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Side steps, Dual climate control, Cruise control,.Full Land Rover service history. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...