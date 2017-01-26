LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 2011

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this high spec Sport, It comes with a full Land Rover service history, White, With extended black perforated leather and white stitching, Piano black high gloss interior trim, Just some of the high spec includes Hybrid television System, Heated Front Windscreen, HD SATNAV, Reversing camera, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Digital audio, Harman Kardon sound system, Voice recognition, Heated seats front and rear, Electric front seats with memory settings, Keyless entry and start, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Side steps, Dual climate control, Cruise control,.Full Land Rover service history. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken