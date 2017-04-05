loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 2011

Hoddesdon £23,993 23993.00GBP

UNIT 1 , ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT, , , , , The data displayed above details the usual specification of the most recent model of this vehicle. It is not the exact data for the actual vehicle being offered for sale and may vary
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£23,993
car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning High Spec Sport, Autobiography Styling, Metalic, Black, With Black Premium Leather And Contrast Stitching, Grand Black Lacquer Veneer, Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Pre Heateing, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Premium Leather, Contrast stitching, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory, Automatic Headlamps, Exterior Mirrors - Powerfold and Adjustable, Heated with Memory, Auto Dimming, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC), Bi - Xenon Corner Lamps. For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Available, Debit And Credit Cards Taken

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TD V6 HSE
