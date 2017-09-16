LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Black, 1 PREVIOUS OWNER - 12 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS MOT - 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED LABEL BODY STYLING UPGRADES - NEW BLACK & IVORY QUILTED LEATHER INTERIOR - 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY FRONT & REAR BUMPER - COLOUR CODED DOOR HANDLES - NEW 22'' WHEELS -SIDE STEPS - RED CALIPERS -, Upgrades - Active Locking Rear Differential, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Premium Carpet Mats, Premium Leather, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, iPOD Connectivity Lead, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift, Veneer - Grand Black Lacquer, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Automatic Headlamps, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Front and Rear Armrest, Front and Rear Head Restraints, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Heated seats, Heated Rear Screen, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Leather seats, Lower Centre Console Cooler Box, Power Assisted Steering, Power steering, Radio, Satellite navigation, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System (TCS), Parking aid, Remote central locking. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 26,989 p/x welcome