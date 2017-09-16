loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Bournemouth £19,990 19990.00GBP

Merv Hannam Specialist Cars
Bournemouth, BH118PN, Dorset
United Kingdom

£19,990
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Santorini Black with Ebony Interior, 22'' Cosworth Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Black Edition Front Grille & Side Vents, Full Colour Code Program, Side Steps, Grand Black Piano Lacquer, Digital Television,, Upgrades - 22'' Kahn Cosworth Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Black Edition Front Grille & Side Vents, Full Colour Code Program, Side Steps, Veneer - Grand Black Lacquer, 2 owners, Standard Features - Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats Front & Rear, Electric Memory Seats, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Digital Radio (DAB), USB/Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Immobiliser. 5 seats, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats Front & Rear, Electric Memory Seats, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Digital Radio (DAB), USB/Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Immobiliser, Two Owners, Full Service History, Nationwide Delivery Available,, 19,990

  • Ad ID
    22286
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
