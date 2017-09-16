LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £20,450 20450.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Solid Fuji White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, Enhanced Touch Screen, 20?? Alloys, Piano Black Wood, Privacy Glass, Contrast Stitching, Portable Audio Interface, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Dynamic Headlamp Levelling, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Low Light Sensing Headlights, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Adaptive Dynamics, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Fridge, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Voice Recognition, DAB Radio, Digital TV, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Ambience Lighting, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 69k Miles, Fuji White with Ebony Leather, 20,450
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...