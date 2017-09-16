LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £23,950 23950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Bali Blue, CALL 01245 351234, BLUE, 4 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, OVERFINCH GTS, SUNROOF, REAR DVD, SAT NAV, Overfinch GTS Package, Overfinch Aero Styling Bodykit, 22?? Overfinch Silver Olympus Alloys, Overfinch Rear Apron, Overfinch Rear Spoiler, Land Rover Rear Entertainment, Overfinch Decal Branding, Black Wood, Contast Stitching, Privacy Glass, Enhanced Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Fridge, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Voice Control, Dynamic Headlamp Leveling, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Phone, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Voice Recognition, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, DAB Radio, Digital TV, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Electro Chromatic Power Fold Mirrors, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, Ambience Lighting, Park Distance Control, 56k Miles, Bali Blue Metallic with Ebony Leather, 23,950
