LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

£23,995 23995.00GBP

Clark Motorchoice Edinburgh
EH141TG,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49792 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Black, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 6 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins., 6 months warranty, 1 owner, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 3, Premium Leather with Perforations, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System. 5 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 6 Months Minimum Warranty, 23,995

  • Ad ID
    16166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49792 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
