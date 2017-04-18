LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Bali Blue, STUNNING BALI BLUE WITH CONTRAST INTERIOR, CAM BELTS REPLACED @ 55k/JULY 2017, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, DAB RADIO, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, TOW EQUIPMENT, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS INC CAMERA, HEATED WINDSCREEN, HPI CLEAR, 2x KEYS, FINANCE AVAILABLE, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Tow Pack, 20'' Wheel Upgrade With Gun Metal Finish, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, 3 owners, Last serviced on 18/04/2017 at 52,940 miles, Full service history, Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK & Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver & 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory, Reverse Camera, DAB - Digital Radio. 5 seats, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITES - WWW.WCSDESIGN.CO.UK AND WWW.WOODSTOCKCARSALES.CO.UK FOR FURTHER IMAGES OF THIS VEHICLE PLUS DETAILS OF OUR FAMILY BUSINESS BASED ON THE A40 AT EYNSHAM, WITNEY, OXFORDSHIRE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AND WARRANTY UPGRADES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS - PLEASE NOTE SPECIFICATION MAY VARY FROM THESE STOCK IMAGES, PLEASE CALL FOR EXACT SPECS ON NEW VEHICLES., Please see our website www.woodstockcarsales.co.uk for more images and further information, Please see our website www.woodstockcarsales.co.uk for more images and further information, 19,990 p/x welcome