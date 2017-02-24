loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Hinckley £23,000 23000.00GBP

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£23,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87850 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, AA Inspected Plus AA 3 Month Warranty, 2 owners, Last serviced on 24/02/2017 at 83,639 miles, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, 254 BHP, The Specification Includes: 20'' Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlight, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, 2 Stage Heated Rear Seats, Front Power Seats, 3 Stage Memory Setting Drivers Seat, Electric Adjustable Steering Column, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touch Screen Twin View Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab / Tv Stereo System, Harman / Kardon Premium Sound System, Voice Control, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Electric Power Fold Door Mirrors, Armrest Fridge, Adjustable Terrain Settings, 4 Wheel Drive, Hill Descend, Adjustable Suspension, Automatic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices, 23,000 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87850 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on