LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

£28,980 28980.00GBP
Auto100.co.uk
NG172RF, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Black, Reverse Camera, Harman/Kardon Logic & Sound System, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Memory Seats, Full Black Extended Leather Upholstery, Detailed Land Rover Service History, Upgrades - 20'' Supercharged Alloy Wheels, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, 3 owners, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Touch Screen HDD Satellite Navigation System, Upholstery - Premium Extended Leather, Front and Rear Parking System with Reversing View Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless Ignition, Personal Telephone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Power Tailgate, Two-Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrical Towing Preparation, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm. 5 seats, FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 28,980
