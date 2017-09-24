loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

£28,980 28980.00GBP

NG172RF, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 HSE Black Edition 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Black, Reverse Camera, Harman/Kardon Logic & Sound System, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Memory Seats, Full Black Extended Leather Upholstery, Detailed Land Rover Service History, Upgrades - 20'' Supercharged Alloy Wheels, Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, 3 owners, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Touch Screen HDD Satellite Navigation System, Upholstery - Premium Extended Leather, Front and Rear Parking System with Reversing View Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless Ignition, Personal Telephone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Power Tailgate, Two-Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrical Towing Preparation, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm. 5 seats, FINANCE FROM 3.5% AER, P/X WELCOME, HPI CHECKED, 12 MONTHS MOT, PLEASE NOTE APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED, 28,980

  • Ad ID
    24689
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
