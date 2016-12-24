Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE

£25,990 25990.00GBP
United Kingdom
#BenzBavarian #rangerover #sport #theta360 #theta360uk – Spherical Image – RICOH THETA SPECIFICATION Premium Navigation System – Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert Climate Control – Automatic with Air Filtration Cruise Control Dab Radio Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors Rear View Camera Heated Front Seats Voice Control 5in TFT Driver Information Centre Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way) Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat Four Electric Windows with one Touch Opening Harman/Kardon System in Dash CD Player Heated Front Windscreen Hill Descent Control with Gradient Release Control Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm Premium Leather with Perforations Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc td v6 hse bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather sat-nav 2010 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
