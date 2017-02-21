loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 2010

Hoddesdon £18,993 18993.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£18,993
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this stunning Sport, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, Blue, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken

  • Ad ID
    8527
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TD V6 SE
