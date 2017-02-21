LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 2010

Hoddesdon £18,993 18993.00GBP
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this stunning Sport, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, Blue, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken
