LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

£17,990 17990.00GBP
Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, 17,990 p/x welcome
