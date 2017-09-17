loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

£17,990 17990.00GBP

Roadstar Automobile
CV79EL, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, 17,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    22606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
