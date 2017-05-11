LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto

Wembley £22,980 22980.00GBP
Quality Part X Ltd
Wembley, HA97UR, Middlesex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD V6 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52315 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
White, MOT AUG 2018, FSH MAIN DEALER, FINANCE, WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, Premium Navigation System - Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen, Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Parking Aid - Rear Park Distance Control, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 19in x 9in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel - Style 5, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline,Cushion, Cushion Height and Cushion Tilt (8/8 Way), Seats - Leather, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm. 5 seats, JUST SERVICED ON 11/05/17 AT 50,343 MILES!, Finance Option, Warranty Offered, 5 Days Drive Away (Subject to Application),100 ADMIN,P/X Welcomed, 22,980
