loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£67,990 67990.00GBP

Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£67,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TD6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Front camera system,Gesture tailgate,InControl Touch pro navigation,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Speed limiter,Surround camera system,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,2 USB charging points in 3rd row,Audio remote control,DAB Digital radio,InControl app,InControl protect,Meridian surround sound system with 16 speakers + subwoofer; radio/CD/DVD and voice recognition,Rear seat entertainment,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB/iPod connection,Automatic dimming door mirrors,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights with follow me home lights,Bright sill plates,Chrome door handles,Door mirror memory,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated washer jets,Heated windscreen,High beam assistant,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear electric windows,Signature Hi-line tail lights,16 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory,4 zone climate control,60/40 Split folding rear seat/load through facility,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Door bins,Electric 3rd row seats,Electric adjustable steering column,Electric front headrests,Fascia storage compartment,Front armrest,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Front winged headrests,Heated steering wheel,Intellignet power seat folding,Isofix rear child seat fastenings,Loadspace cover,Rear headrests,Row 3 reading lights,Shopping hook,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Twin front cupholders,Upper glovebox,Windsor leather upholstery,Extended leather pack - Discovery,3x3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Autonomous emergency braking,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear airbags,Side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Electronic air suspension

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20887
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on