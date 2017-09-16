loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography Sport 5dr CommandShift

Newark £25,995 25995.00GBP

Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

£25,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Autobiography Sport 5dr CommandShift Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

STUNNING COLOUR COMBINATION, Spec includes; red heated leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated windscreen, DAB digital radio, reverse parking camera, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Audio remote control, Bluetooth connection, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Collision avoidance braking, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seat, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lumbar support, Lumbar support, Navigation system, Park assist camera, PAS, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Rear airbags, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Reverse parking aid, Side airbags, Space saver spare wheel, Spare wheel, Traction control, Traction control, Trip computer, TV, USB/iPod interface. All TMG vehicles are supplied with a full, clear HPi check, 12 months MoT and Service (if required) 3 months/3000 miles electronic or mechanical breakdown, from Newark and Lincolnshire's premier independent low mileage motor retailer. Part exchange welcome, nationwide delivery and competitive finance arranged. This vehicle is located at our Newark Branch. View over 150 cars at: www.taylormotorgroup.co.uk, call Newark; 01636 614130 or email: sales@taylormotorgroup.co.uk

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
