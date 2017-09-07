LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

2009 RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6;;86K MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY INC TIMING BELT;;22INCH NEW STYLE RANGE ROVER ALLOYS WITH NEW TYRES;;BALI BLUE ORIGINAL PAINT;;ALL THE USUAL TOYS WITH COMMAND SHIFT HEATED SEATS DAB RADIO ETC;;12 MONTHS MOT;;Upgrades - Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, iPOD Connectivity Lead, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, 22INCH NEW RANGE ROVER ALLOYS, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Metallic Paint, Premium Leather with Perforations, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Seats - Leather/Alcantara. 5 seats, Blue, GBP 17,495;;Autoland​ look to offer great customer service to go along with great cars at great prices. All our cars are competitively priced and we are constantly price matching competitors. ;;Vehicles priced from GBP 1000 to GBP 30,000 ;;All vehicles hpi checked ;;32 point inspection carried out on vehicles ;;All vehicles come with 30 day warranty for complete peace of mind** ;;Part exchange welcome ;;Autoland car sales is based on the outskirts of Edinburgh In the heart of the Luxury Motor Village. We are based 5 mins from Edinburgh Airport and 20 mins from Haymarket Train station. ​ ;;Viewings can be arranged out with these times by arranging an appointment...... ;;Extended warranties are available at additional cost 3,6,12 and 24 months starting from only GBP 49..... ;;CALL US TODAY FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES....... ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED FOR A SMALL FEE ;;CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR OTHER CARS ;;;OPENING HOURS : ;;TUE TO FRI 10.30am til 5.00pm ;SAT 10am til 5pm ;SUN 12pm til 5pm ;;AUTOLAND ;Quality used cars ;;64a and 64b Bridge Street ;Newbridge ;EH28 8SH ;;07756584624