LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 2011

car description

2011 Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE, Indus Silver, 84,000 miles, Service History, Superb Condition Throughout.;;*3.0 turbo diesel ;*6 Speed Automatic;*4 wheel drive;*84,000 miles;*Indus Silver Metallic Paintwork;*Full Black Leather Interior with contrasting silver stitching;*Climate Control;*Cruise Control;*Keyless Entry ;*Rain Sensor with Automatic Wipers;*Auto Headlights;*Electric Seat Adjustment with Position Memory;*Split / Folding Rear Seats;*Start / Stop Button;*Climate Control;*Colour Sat-Nav System;*Harmon Cardon Hi-Fi System;*DAB Radio / CD;*TV with DVD player;*Electrically Heated Front Seats;*Electrically Heated Windscreen;*Height Adjustable Air Suspension;*Xenon Headlights;*Parking Sensors;*Reversing Camera;*Side Steps;*Mud Guards;*2 Keys;*Full Service History;*MOT History;*HPi Clear;*Superb Condition Throughout ;*Drives as new;*3 Months Comprehensive Warranty;;HIGH DEFENITION PHOTO GALLERY:;To view, click the following link:-;*To follow shortly;;DESCRIPTION:;We present this Fantastic Range Rover Sport, and in superb condition throughout. Finished in Indus Silver with contrasting black and grey detailing and high gloss Gun Metal 19’’ alloy wheels, this car is a real eye catcher. The interior features extended black leather with gloss black and chrome trim giving a luxurious but sporty feel.;;The 3.0 V6 turbo charged diesel engine produces 241 bhp and powers all four wheels through a 6 speed automatic gearbox which pushes the car along effortlessly either through town or on the open highway. ;;EXTRIOR FEATURES:;External Features include 19’’ Alloy wheels, Front Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Atlas Grey Detailing and Side Steps.;;INTERNAL FEATURES:;Let’s just say all the Driver Aids, Toys and Gadgets you could need (and then some)!;;PERFORMANCE:;*Engine: 3.0 V6 24v turbo diesel;*Drive Train: 4 wheel drive;*Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic;*Power: 241bhp;*Acceleration (0-62mph): 9.0 seconds;*Top Speed: 124mph;*Economy: 30mpg;;HISTORY: ;The car was first registered new on 13th April 2011 by Land Rover Bicester Douglas Park and was purchased by the current owner in May 2016.;;The car’s records show the following services:- ;;Date Mileage Garage;11/04/12 11,236 Guy Salmon Coventry;05/04/13 25,340 Guy Salmon Warwickshire;17/12/13 42,015 Guy Salmon Warwickshire;17/12/14 51,711 Hunters Land Rover Preston;16/12/15 60,688 Hunters Land Rover Preston;22/06/17 84,000 Area 51 Engineering Warrington ;;The recent MOT is valid until July 2018. The car is HPi clear and comes with both remote keys and its Original Range Rover owners hand books and service record.;;GENERAL:;Luxury, Style and all weather performance. A stunning Range Rover Sport TDV6 in superb condition throughout.;;PRICE:;Our Range Rover Sport HSE is priced at GBP 17,995 including 3 months comprehensive warranty.;;Card Payments Taken;Part Exchange welcome;;