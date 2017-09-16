LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Accessories

This vehicle comes fully serviced, with a 6 MONTHS renewable warranty,12 Months M.O.T, Fully prepared ready for 12 months hassle free motoring. LRC 4X4 Limited are a Specialist Used Land Rover Dealer with over 45 years experience in all aspects of Sales, Service & Repairs of the Land Rover Brand. Finance Available and Part-exchange welcome. We are Open Mon to Fri from 8am to 5.30pm, Saturday from 10.30am to 4:00pm. Sunday is by Prior Appointment Only. Call us now on 01260 273672 to discuss your requirements.,20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in, Active Locking Rear Differential, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Closed Loop Diesel Particle Filter, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Extended Leather Pack, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium ICE Pack, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Self-Levelling Suspension, Sound Processor, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls, Washer Jets - Heated