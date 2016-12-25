loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

East Hoathly POA 0GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

POA
Features This vehicle has been sold. Only 40k Miles, Full Main Dealer Service History, Black Leather with white stitching, Sat Nav , Memory seats - Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash , Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor , Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/P

  • Ad ID
    7553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
