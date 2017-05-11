LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

East Hoathly £24,500 24500.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Automatic High Beam Assist, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Extended Leather Pack, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor - Unspecified, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear,
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse 5d automatic 245 bhp grey abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control esp immobiliser leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2010 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
