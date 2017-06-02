loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 258 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

Stapleford Tawney £47,990 47990.00GBP

Stapleford Tawney, Essex
United Kingdom

£47,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 16300 miles, is a 2 owner vehicle and is CORRIS GREY WITH IVORY LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, SIDE STEPS, PRIVACY GLASS Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse 5d automatic 258 bhp grey leather privacy-glass side-steps 2015 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11129
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    16300 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on