LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5DR Automatic

Oldham £16,495 16495.00GBP

S Cars Limited
Oldham, OL27AU, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£16,495
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5DR Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

90000 miles. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Pollen Filter, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Auto On Headlights, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Front Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, Heated Front Windscreen, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Keyless Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Part Leather/Alcantara, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    19443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
