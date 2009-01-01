loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto

£16,995 16995.00GBP

C J S Car Sales Ltd
LA167AR, Cumbria
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Fridge, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlights, Park Sensors, Privacy Glass, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Local Part Exchange

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
