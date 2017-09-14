loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto

Northampton £17,750 17750.00GBP

CarShop Northampton
Northampton, NN39UD, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£17,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72755 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Leather l SatNav l Bluetooth Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,DAB Radio,Start/Stop Button

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17345
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72755 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
