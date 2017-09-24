loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto

£18,891 18891.00GBP

Evans Halshaw Kia Hull
HU47DY,
United Kingdom

£18,891
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62867 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

20" Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Park Assist, Push Button Start, Voice Activation, Aux Connection, Bluetooth Connectivity, Business Navigation System, Radio CD Player, Automatic Headlamps, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Boot Spoiler, Front Foglights, Heated Screen Washers, Mica Paint, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Heated Front Windscreen, Gradual Tint Windscreen, Full Leather, Front Heated Seats

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24375
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62867 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
