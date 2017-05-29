LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto

Welwyn Garden City £23,500 23500.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth system, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5' TFT driver information centre, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport, Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,Fantastic Low mileage 11 plate Range Rover Sport finished in Santori Black with an Ebony Leather interior. Fitted with some great features including 20 inch Design 1 painted alloys and Rear View Cam.
