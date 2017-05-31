loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Welwyn Garden City £23,500 23500.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£23,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth system, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5' TFT driver information centre, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport, Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,Fantastic Low mileage 11 plate Range Rover Sport finished in Santori Black with an Ebony Leather interior. Fitted with some great features including 20 inch Design 1 painted alloys and Rear View Cam.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on