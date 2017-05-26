loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift

Get an Insurance Quote

Harrogate £22,950 22950.00GBP

Harrogate, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£22,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Powder blue metallic with full black leather seats, satellite navigation with hands free voice activated blue tooth phone system, park sensors front and rear with reverse camera, electric glass sunroof, heated electric memory seats, heated rear seats, power folding mirrors, key-less entry and key-less go, xenon head lamps with day time running lights, 20" alloy wheels, dab radio with c/d ipod and usb ports, centre cubby box with fridge or cool box, multi functional steering wheel with cruise control, all terrain programme with hill decent control, full service history last done by land rover 31/01/17 at 37785 miles, 12 months mot and both sets of keys.

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse 5-door commandshift blue alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh ipod metallic parking-sensor sat-nav sunroof xenon 2011 hands-free mp3 leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    39756 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on