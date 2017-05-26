Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr CommandShift

Harrogate £22,950 22950.00GBP
Harrogate,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Powder blue metallic with full black leather seats, satellite navigation with hands free voice activated blue tooth phone system, park sensors front and rear with reverse camera, electric glass sunroof, heated electric memory seats, heated rear seats, power folding mirrors, key-less entry and key-less go, xenon head lamps with day time running lights, 20" alloy wheels, dab radio with c/d ipod and usb ports, centre cubby box with fridge or cool box, multi functional steering wheel with cruise control, all terrain programme with hill decent control, full service history last done by land rover 31/01/17 at 37785 miles, 12 months mot and both sets of keys.
