loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

High Peak £22,250 22250.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£22,250
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

One Owner From New, Genuine Low Mileage with Full Landrover Service History, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Colour TV, Reversing Camera, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Seats, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Disc CD Player with iPod and USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Central Coolbox, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Electric Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps,. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, East 1932)

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse commandshift automatic blue 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth heated-seats ipod parking-sensor sat-nav television warranty xenon 2010 hands-free mp3 leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15845
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on