LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto

High Peak £21,995 21995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£21,995
Genuine Low Mileage with Full Service History, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Colour TV, Reversing Camera, Electric Sunroof, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Seats, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with Recent New Tyres, Keyless Entry System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Disc CD Player with iPod and USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Central Coolbox, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Electric Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps,. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, East 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
