LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE CommandShift Auto

High Peak £23,995 23995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£23,995
Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, Cream Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Glass Sunroof, Colour TV, Reversing Camera, Privacy Glass, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Seats, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Disc CD Player with iPod and USB Connectivity, Bluetooth Hands Free System, Central Coolbox, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Front Foglamps, Terrain Response System, Electric Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps,. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, East 1932)

  • Ad ID
    9953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
