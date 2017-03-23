loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE Commandshift Facelift *Rear Entertainment* Diesel Auto Black 90000

Bridgend £18,790 18790.00GBP

Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£18,790
car description

2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Commandshift Facelift - Full Service History - MOT Sept 2017 - 2 Keys. Santorini Black with Black Heated Leather. 90000 miles from new.;;Huge Spec Includes - Rear Entertainment - Running Boards - Privacy Glass - Full Heated Aniline Leather Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Start, DVD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Armrest with USB Socket.;;Stunning Range Rover Sport - recent Major Service costing GBP 2500 at Local Land Rover Specialist.;;Call now to avoid missing out.;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TDV6 HSE Commandshift Facelift *Rear Entertainment*
