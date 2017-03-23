LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE Commandshift Facelift *Rear Entertainment* Diesel Auto Black 90000

car description

2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Commandshift Facelift - Full Service History - MOT Sept 2017 - 2 Keys. Santorini Black with Black Heated Leather. 90000 miles from new.;;Huge Spec Includes - Rear Entertainment - Running Boards - Privacy Glass - Full Heated Aniline Leather Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Start, DVD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Armrest with USB Socket.;;Stunning Range Rover Sport - recent Major Service costing GBP 2500 at Local Land Rover Specialist.;;Call now to avoid missing out.;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice