LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE Commandshift Facelift *Rear Entertainment* Diesel Auto Black 90000

Bridgend £18,790 18790.00GBP
Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
Bridgend, CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Commandshift Facelift - Full Service History - MOT Sept 2017 - 2 Keys. Santorini Black with Black Heated Leather. 90000 miles from new.;;Huge Spec Includes - Rear Entertainment - Running Boards - Privacy Glass - Full Heated Aniline Leather Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Start, DVD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Armrest with USB Socket.;;Stunning Range Rover Sport - recent Major Service costing GBP 2500 at Local Land Rover Specialist.;;Call now to avoid missing out.;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...