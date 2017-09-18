LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE Dynamic 5dr CommandShift

Accessories

One former keeper from new. Full Land Rover service history, last serviced in March 2017. An absolutely stunning car finished in gleaming Loire Blue Metallic with contrasting Black mirrors and grilles and Indus silver roof. 21 Inch Delta Wing diamond turned alloys, Red Brembo brake calipers, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlights LED signature with Headlight wash, Rear privacy glass, Front fog lamps, Heated windscreen, Electric rear tailgate. Inside the car has Full Ivory Windsor leather trim, Ebony carpets, 16 way electric multi-adjustable memory front seats, Front arm rests, Front and rear heated seats, Ebony leather edged floor mats, Heated leather steering wheel, Grand black dash trim and a spectacular Sliding glass panoramic roof.Technology consists of an In-dash touch screen, LCD dash, HDD Sat Nav, Dab & FM radio, DVD player, Bluetooth, Reversing camera, Electric windows & mirrors, Auto lights & wipers, Front & rear heated seats, Multi zone climate control with Air-con, Multi function leather steering wheel with cruise control and Paddle shift gear change, Front & rear parking sensors and Reverse traffic detection with Blind spot monitoring. 288 bhp (292ps) 3.0 SDV6 turbo diesel with 8 speed automatic gearbox and Start stop technology, Adjustable height air suspension, Switchable four wheel drive, Hill descent, Active Cornering Enhancements (ACE) & Adaptive Dynamics. A superb looking and driving Sport with a great spec and fantastic interior. (199 g/ km CO2, Road tax band J