Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE

£19,950 19950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Leather/Alcantara interior trim, monotone stitch, Ebony carpets, electric memory seats, electric steering column, heated seats front/rear, electric lumbar adjust, dual-zone climate control, Enhanced Satellite Navigation System, TMC and voice control, rear entertainment with twin DVD screens, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 20in Design 1 alloy wheels finished in black, red brake calipers, 6 speed automatic gearbox, leather gear knob, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated/folding mirrors with memory, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, ambience interior lighting, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, cornering lamps, heated front screen, 6 CD changer, IPOD/USB audio interface, keyless entry/start function, privacy glass, side steps, full service history
