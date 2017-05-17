loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE

2010 Model year Range Rover Sport, Ebony Black Premium extended leather, Lunar contrast stitching, electric memory seats, heated seats front and rear, electric memory steering column, front seat lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, Premium Navigation System, TMC and voice control, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 22in Hawke multi-spoke alloy wheels, Hawke sports exhaust system, 6 speed adaptive automatic gearbox, paddle shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding heated mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Hawke wood/leather steering wheel, multi-function steering wheel, mood interior lighting, ACC cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, LED front side lights/rear tail lights, heated front/rear screens, tyre pressure monitor, DAB Radio, Hi ICE Pack, Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi with 8 speakers, passive subwoofer, audio amplifier, 6 CD changer, IPOD/USB audio connectivity interface, keyless entry/start function, lower centre console cooler box, rear sun protection

  • Ad ID
    9994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
