Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE

£19,950 19950.00GBP
United Kingdom
2010 Model year Range Rover Sport, Ebony Black Premium extended leather, Lunar contrast stitching, electric memory seats, heated seats front and rear, electric memory steering column, front seat lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, Premium Navigation System, TMC and voice control, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 22in Hawke multi-spoke alloy wheels, Hawke sports exhaust system, 6 speed adaptive automatic gearbox, paddle shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding heated mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Hawke wood/leather steering wheel, multi-function steering wheel, mood interior lighting, ACC cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, LED front side lights/rear tail lights, heated front/rear screens, tyre pressure monitor, DAB Radio, Hi ICE Pack, Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi with 8 speakers, passive subwoofer, audio amplifier, 6 CD changer, IPOD/USB audio connectivity interface, keyless entry/start function, lower centre console cooler box, rear sun protection
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse black 6-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh heated-seats ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav side-steps traction-control xenon 2009 hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
