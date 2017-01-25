loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE *IVORY LEATHER* COMMANDSHIFT Diesel Auto Black 101000

£18,995 18995.00GBP

Unit 16B Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate, Bridgend
CF31 3YH, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£18,995
car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport - 2010 Facelift Model with Commandshift Gearbox. The Best Colour Combination Available - Santorini Black With Contrasting Ivory Leather Seats with Black Stiching.;;Stunning Car Throughout - Benefitting from FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY - 2 Keys, 1 Owner From New, Immaculate Condition Very Well Cared For, 2 New Front Tyres, New Brakes all round and Major Service Carried Out at Land Rover. 101000 Miles.;;Very High Specification Including - Heated Leather Memory Seats, Air Suspension, Electric Heated Mirrors, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity with Bluetooth Audio, Leather Armrest with inbuilt Cool Box, Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Factory Fitted Privacy Glass, Harmon Kardon Speaker System, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Led Lights with Xenon Dipped Beam, Auto Wipers, Climate Control with Aircon, Front and Rear Heated Screens, Comfort Access, Keyless Start, Hill Hold Assist, All Terrain Driving Modes - the list is truely endless!;;* BUY NOW PAY NOTHING UNTIL MARCH 2017 * (T and C's Apply);;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice;;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7794
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    101000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TDV6 HSE *IVORY LEATHER* COMMANDSHIFT
