LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE *IVORY LEATHER* COMMANDSHIFT Diesel Auto Black 94000

car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport - 2010 Facelift Model with Commandshift Gearbox. The Best Colour Combination Available - Santorini Black With Contrasting Ivory Leather Seats with Black Stiching.;;Stunning Car Throughout - Benefitting from FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY - 2 Keys, 1 Owner From New, Immaculate Condition Very Well Cared For, 2 New Front Tyres, New Brakes all round and Major Service Carried Out at Land Rover. 94000 Miles.;;Very High Specification Including - Heated Leather Memory Seats, Air Suspension, Electric Heated Mirrors, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity with Bluetooth Audio, Leather Armrest with inbuilt Cool Box, Cruise Control, Reverse Camera, Factory Fitted Privacy Glass, Harmon Kardon Speaker System, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Led Lights with Xenon Dipped Beam, Auto Wipers, Climate Control with Aircon, Front and Rear Heated Screens, Comfort Access, Keyless Start, Hill Hold Assist, All Terrain Driving Modes - the list is truely endless!;;* BUY NOW PAY NOTHING UNTIL MARCH 2017 * (T and C's Apply);;RAC APPROVED - MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS WARRANTY - 12 MONTHS RAC BREAKDOWN COVER - FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - OUT OF HOURS APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE Make Your Next Used Car Purchase The Right Choice;;