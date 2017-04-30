loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 HSE LUXURY 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Stapleford Tawney £17,990 17990.00GBP

Stapleford Tawney, Essex
United Kingdom

£17,990
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 89000 miles, is a 3 owner vehicle and is AINTREE GREEN WITH ALMOND LEATHER, SUNROOF, SIDE STEPS, 20" ALLOYS, HSE LUXURY MODEL Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Interior Finishes - Wood, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor - Unspecified, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain S

land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 hse luxury 5d automatic 245 bhp green abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control esp immobiliser leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav side-steps sunroof traction-control xenon 2011 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv british range rover v6

  • Ad ID
    9730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
