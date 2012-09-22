Land-Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Kahn Design

Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Kahn Design finished in White with Full Black Perforated Quilted Leather with White Contrast Stitching registered April 2011, 22 Inch 6 Spoke Kahn Alloys, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Hawke Exhaust, Bi Xenon Headlamps with Washers and LED DRLs, Leather Multi function Steering Wheel, Carbon Look Interior Trim, Slide and Tilt Sunroof, HDD Premium Navigation including Voice Control with TMC Touchscreen, Harmon Kardon Surround System with Bluetooth, iPod, USB, AUX IN, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Front Seats, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Electric Heated Door Mirrors, DSC, Electronic Traction Control, Perimetric and Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Auto Lights and Wipers, Push Button Start, Electronic Park Brake, Engine Immobiliser, Side Steps, Velour Mats, Spare Tyre, Full Land Rover Service History at Harwoods Pulborough at 6,372 on 22/09/12 and 10,285 on 23/11/13. Finance available on request including lease purchase with balloon - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors Packages. Part Exchange welcome.
land-rover range-rover sport 3000cc tdv6 kahn design white alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon cruise-control harmon-kardon heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser ipod leather parking-sensor push-button-start sat-nav side-steps sunroof traction-control xenon 2011
