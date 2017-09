LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 SE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Accessories

1 OWNER, FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY, MOT MARCH 2018, SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, RARE PROJECT KAHN DESIGN SIGNATURE RS300, QUILTED AND PERFORATED LEATHER IN BLACK AND RED, CENTRE ARMREST DIAMOND QUILTED, LEATHER BINNACLE INSTRUMENT SURROUND QUILTED, PRIVACY TINTED GLASS, VENTED FOOT PEDALS IN MACHINED ALUMINIUM, DOOR ENTER SILL PLATES IN STAINLESS STEEL, KAHN TIME CLOCK FACIA IN RED, KAHN BONNET LETTERING, RS VENTED FRONT WHEEL ARCHES WITH INTEGRATED FRONT AIR DAMS, RS VENTED REAR WHEEL ARCHES WITH INTEGRATED REAR AIR DAMS, 22" RS BLACK WITH RED STRIP ALLOY WHEELS, INDIVIDUAL PAINT COLOURING AND DETAILING, RS QUAD OVAL EXHAUST SYSTEM, 2 KEY, VERY RARE KAHN RS300, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED REGARDLESS OF COST. NOT REVERE, NOT ONYX, NOT OVERFINCH. LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, DEBIT-CREDIT CARDS TAKEN, HPI GOLD CHECK, 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PX WELCOME.