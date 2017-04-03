LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 SE AUTO 5DR 2011

Bolton £19,990 19990.00GBP
A M L Garage, Pilkington Street, Bolton
Bolton, BL3 6HP, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Hpi Clear-Full Service History-2 Owners-12 Months Warrantywise Platinum Warranty+Full AA Breakdown Cover-MOT 11-2017-Huge Spec 4WD-Finished In Stunning Metallic Grey-Full Black Nappa Leather-Premium HDD Navigation System-Harmon Kardon Hifi-Bluetooth With Streaming-Alloy Wheels-DAB Digital Radio/CD/Ipod/USB Music Interface-Aluminium Running Boards-Privacy Glass-Fully Electric Heated Front Seats-LED Bi Xenon Headlights-Parking Sensors Front+Rear-Cruise Control-Adaptive Air Suspension-Dual Climate Control-Auto Headlight+Wipers-Electric Windows All Round-Remote Locking-2 Keys-Alarm Immobilser-Plus A Who;e Host Of Other SE Refinements-12 Months Warrantywise Platinum Warranty+Full 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover Inclluded-2 Owners With Full Mainly Land Rover Service History-6 Services Done at 15K-28K-39K-48K-53K-69K-Fully Maintained Regardless Of Cost-Stunning Condition-Effortless To Drive-Low Rate HP-PCP Finance Available-Rates From 5.9% APR Fixed-Driveaway Insurance-All Major Cards Accepted-Full Dealer Facilities-Export Enquiries Welcome-Nationwide Delivery Available-REF: LY60 CAO
