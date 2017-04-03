loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TDV6 SE AUTO 5DR 2011

Get an Insurance Quote

Bolton £19,990 19990.00GBP

A M L Garage, Pilkington Street, Bolton
Bolton, BL3 6HP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£19,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Hpi Clear-Full Service History-2 Owners-12 Months Warrantywise Platinum Warranty+Full AA Breakdown Cover-MOT 11-2017-Huge Spec 4WD-Finished In Stunning Metallic Grey-Full Black Nappa Leather-Premium HDD Navigation System-Harmon Kardon Hifi-Bluetooth With Streaming-Alloy Wheels-DAB Digital Radio/CD/Ipod/USB Music Interface-Aluminium Running Boards-Privacy Glass-Fully Electric Heated Front Seats-LED Bi Xenon Headlights-Parking Sensors Front+Rear-Cruise Control-Adaptive Air Suspension-Dual Climate Control-Auto Headlight+Wipers-Electric Windows All Round-Remote Locking-2 Keys-Alarm Immobilser-Plus A Who;e Host Of Other SE Refinements-12 Months Warrantywise Platinum Warranty+Full 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover Inclluded-2 Owners With Full Mainly Land Rover Service History-6 Services Done at 15K-28K-39K-48K-53K-69K-Fully Maintained Regardless Of Cost-Stunning Condition-Effortless To Drive-Low Rate HP-PCP Finance Available-Rates From 5.9% APR Fixed-Driveaway Insurance-All Major Cards Accepted-Full Dealer Facilities-Export Enquiries Welcome-Nationwide Delivery Available-REF: LY60 CAO

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TDV6 SE AUTO 5DR
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on